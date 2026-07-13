March Conducts an Energy Resilience Readiness Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 452nd Air Mobility Wing gather at the temporary Emergency Operations Center during the Energy Resilience Readiness Exercise at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., July 15, 2026. As part of the exercise, planners temporarily shut off power across the installation to assess emergency response capabilities and simulate the effects of a 7.4-magnitude earthquake, incorporating additional scenarios that included damage to infrastructure and impacts to critical assets.(U.S. Air National Guard Photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)