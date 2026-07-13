March Conducts an Energy Resilience Readiness Exercise

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Omar Galvan, 163d Civil Engineer Squadron, inspects a generator while in use for the Energy Resilience Readiness Exercise at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., July 15, 2026. As part of the exercise, planners temporarily shut off power across the installation to assess emergency response capabilities and simulate the effects of a 7.4-magnitude earthquake, incorporating additional scenarios that included damage to infrastructure and impacts to critical assets. The outage provided an opportunity to test backup power systems and validate their readiness for real-world emergencies.(U.S. Air National Guard Photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)