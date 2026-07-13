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    Pulling Up the Past: Preserving Gullah Heritage and Generational Connection with Sweetgrass in the Lowcountry [Image 3 of 3]

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    Pulling Up the Past: Preserving Gullah Heritage and Generational Connection with Sweetgrass in the Lowcountry

    ST. STEPHEN, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Photo by Jack Lwin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District

    Artisans participating in a USACE hosted sweetgrass pull have a wide variety of ways to collect their freshly picked sweetgrass.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 15:33
    Photo ID: 9814738
    VIRIN: 260618-A-JL058-1003
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 3.88 MB
    Location: ST. STEPHEN, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Pulling Up the Past: Preserving Gullah Heritage and Generational Connection with Sweetgrass in the Lowcountry [Image 3 of 3], by Jack Lwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Pulling Up the Past: Preserving Gullah Heritage and Generational Connection with Sweetgrass in the Lowcountry
    Pulling Up the Past: Preserving Gullah Heritage and Generational Connection with Sweetgrass in the Lowcountry
    Pulling Up the Past: Preserving Gullah Heritage and Generational Connection with Sweetgrass in the Lowcountry

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    Pulling Up the Past: Preserving Gullah Heritage and Generational Connection with Sweetgrass in the Lowcountry

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    partnerships
    Charleston District
    Sweetgrass Pull
    outreach

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