Lynette Youson, fifth-generation basket weaver, and Aizhya Mooring, Administrative Operations Assistant for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District, discuss the craft at a sweetgrass pull in St. Stephen, South Carolina.
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 15:33
|Photo ID:
|9814714
|VIRIN:
|260618-A-JL058-1002
|Resolution:
|4672x7008
|Size:
|6.78 MB
|Location:
|ST. STEPHEN, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pulling Up the Past: Preserving Gullah Heritage and Generational Connection with Sweetgrass in the Lowcountry [Image 3 of 3], by Jack Lwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pulling Up the Past: Preserving Gullah Heritage and Generational Connection with Sweetgrass in the Lowcountry
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