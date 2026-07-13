Date Taken: 06.18.2026 Date Posted: 07.16.2026 15:33 Photo ID: 9814714 VIRIN: 260618-A-JL058-1002 Resolution: 4672x7008 Size: 6.78 MB Location: ST. STEPHEN, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

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This work, Pulling Up the Past: Preserving Gullah Heritage and Generational Connection with Sweetgrass in the Lowcountry [Image 3 of 3], by Jack Lwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.