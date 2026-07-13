Marines Present Awards During Greco-Roman Finals

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U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Adam Plambeck, a motor transportation maintenance chief with Marine Wing Support Squadron 471, takes a picture with the Illinois team who won the Battles Won Award for the U.S. Marine Corps 16U Junior Nationals Greco-Roman event in Fargo, N.D., July 15, 2026. This year marks the historic 10th anniversary of the partnership between the U.S. Marine Corps and USA Wrestling. Through this collaboration, the Marine Corps actively engages with coaches, athletes, and community leaders nationwide. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Aidan Hekker)