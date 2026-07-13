Wrestlers compete in the finals of the U.S. Marine Corps Junior Nationals Greco-Roman event in Fargo, N.D., July 15, 2026. This year marks the historic 10th anniversary of the partnership between the U.S. Marine Corps and USA Wrestling. Through this collaboration, the Marine Corps actively engages with coaches, athletes, and community leaders nationwide. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Aidan Hekker)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 14:13
|Photo ID:
|9814501
|VIRIN:
|260715-M-HP224-1257
|Resolution:
|6614x4411
|Size:
|5.02 MB
|Location:
|FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marines Present Awards During Greco-Roman Finals [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.