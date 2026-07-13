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    Marines Present Awards During Greco-Roman Finals [Image 1 of 5]

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    Marines Present Awards During Greco-Roman Finals

    FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Aidan Hekker 

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command           

    Retired U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Buddy Lee, an Olympian who won 14 Armed Forces National Titles and became an innovator in jump-rope technology, gives a jump-rope demonstration prior to the U.S. Marine Corps Junior Nationals Greco-Roman Finals in Fargo, N.D., July 15, 2026. Lee has shared his extensive experience with jump-ropes as a conditioning tool during his military service and athletic career with athletes for over 30 years. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Aidan Hekker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 14:13
    Photo ID: 9814499
    VIRIN: 260715-M-HP224-1017
    Resolution: 7802x5204
    Size: 27.85 MB
    Location: FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Marines Present Awards During Greco-Roman Finals [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Marines Present Awards During Greco-Roman Finals
    Marines Present Awards During Greco-Roman Finals
    Marines Present Awards During Greco-Roman Finals
    Marines Present Awards During Greco-Roman Finals
    Marines Present Awards During Greco-Roman Finals

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    MCRC
    Finals
    USAW
    Wrestling
    Coaches
    Battles Won Award

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