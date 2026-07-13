Marines Present Awards During Greco-Roman Finals

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Retired U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Buddy Lee, an Olympian who won 14 Armed Forces National Titles and became an innovator in jump-rope technology, gives a jump-rope demonstration prior to the U.S. Marine Corps Junior Nationals Greco-Roman Finals in Fargo, N.D., July 15, 2026. Lee has shared his extensive experience with jump-ropes as a conditioning tool during his military service and athletic career with athletes for over 30 years. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Aidan Hekker)