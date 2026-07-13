Retired U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Buddy Lee, an Olympian who won 14 Armed Forces National Titles and became an innovator in jump-rope technology, gives a jump-rope demonstration prior to the U.S. Marine Corps Junior Nationals Greco-Roman Finals in Fargo, N.D., July 15, 2026. Lee has shared his extensive experience with jump-ropes as a conditioning tool during his military service and athletic career with athletes for over 30 years. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Aidan Hekker)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 14:13
|Photo ID:
|9814499
|VIRIN:
|260715-M-HP224-1017
|Resolution:
|7802x5204
|Size:
|27.85 MB
|Location:
|FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marines Present Awards During Greco-Roman Finals [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.