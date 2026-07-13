7th ATC Change of Responsiblilty

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Command Sgt. Maj. Michael D. Sanchez, the incoming senior enlisted advisor of the 7th Army Training Command, addresses families and Soldiers after assuming command during a change of responsibility ceremony on the parade field at Tower Barracks in Grafenwoehr, Germany, on July 16, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kammen Taylor)