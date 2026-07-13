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    7th ATC Change of Responsiblilty [Image 1 of 8]

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    7th ATC Change of Responsiblilty

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Kammen Taylor 

    7th Army Training Command

    Command Sgt. Maj. Michael D. Sanchez, the incoming senior enlisted advisor of the 7th Army Training Command, addresses families and Soldiers after assuming command during a change of responsibility ceremony on the parade field at Tower Barracks in Grafenwoehr, Germany, on July 16, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kammen Taylor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 08:08
    Photo ID: 9813641
    VIRIN: 260715-A-OI040-3384
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 12.23 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 7th ATC Change of Responsiblilty [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Kammen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    7th ATC Change of Responsiblilty
    7th ATC Change of Responsiblilty
    7th ATC Change of Responsiblilty

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