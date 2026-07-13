Command Sgt. Maj. Michael D. Sanchez, the incoming senior enlisted advisor of the 7th Army Training Command, addresses families and Soldiers after assuming command during a change of responsibility ceremony on the parade field at Tower Barracks in Grafenwoehr, Germany, on July 16, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kammen Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 08:07
|Photo ID:
|9813643
|VIRIN:
|260715-A-OI040-6734
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|5.51 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 7th ATC Change of Responsiblilty [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Kammen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.