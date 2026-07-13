KOÇOVË AIR BASE, Albania – U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Patrick Murray, U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa A5I, European Partnership Flight conference lead non-commissioned officer, explores the MiG aircraft graveyard during a tour at Kuçovë Air Base, Albania, July 15, 2025. A visit to the MiG aircraft graveyard provided a unique opportunity to explore a significant piece of Albania's aviation history, highlighting the nation's transition from legacy Soviet-era aircraft to modern NATO interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 07:18
|Photo ID:
|9813611
|VIRIN:
|260715-F-IT949-1402
|Resolution:
|8098x5504
|Size:
|6.29 MB
|Location:
|AL
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, European Partnership Flight Visits Kuçovë Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.