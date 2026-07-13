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    European Partnership Flight Visits Kuçovë Air Base [Image 4 of 5]

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    European Partnership Flight Visits Kuçovë Air Base

    ALBANIA

    07.14.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    KOÇOVË AIR BASE, Albania – U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Patrick Murray, U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa A5I, European Partnership Flight conference lead non-commissioned officer, explores the MiG aircraft graveyard during a tour at Kuçovë Air Base, Albania, July 15, 2025. A visit to the MiG aircraft graveyard provided a unique opportunity to explore a significant piece of Albania's aviation history, highlighting the nation's transition from legacy Soviet-era aircraft to modern NATO interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 07:18
    Photo ID: 9813611
    VIRIN: 260715-F-IT949-1402
    Resolution: 8098x5504
    Size: 6.29 MB
    Location: AL
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, European Partnership Flight Visits Kuçovë Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    European Partnership Flight Visits Kuçovë Air Base
    European Partnership Flight Visits Kuçovë Air Base
    European Partnership Flight Visits Kuçovë Air Base
    European Partnership Flight Visits Kuçovë Air Base

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    European Partnership Flight
    Republic of Albania (Albania)

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