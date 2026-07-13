European Partnership Flight Visits Kuçovë Air Base

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KOÇOVË AIR BASE, Albania – U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Patrick Murray, U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa A5I, European Partnership Flight conference lead non-commissioned officer, explores the MiG aircraft graveyard during a tour at Kuçovë Air Base, Albania, July 15, 2025. A visit to the MiG aircraft graveyard provided a unique opportunity to explore a significant piece of Albania's aviation history, highlighting the nation's transition from legacy Soviet-era aircraft to modern NATO interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)