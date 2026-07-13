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    EOD Technicians Conduct Helocast Operations During Mine Countermeasures Training [Image 17 of 17]

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    EOD Technicians Conduct Helocast Operations During Mine Countermeasures Training

    UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class August Clawson      

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group One

    A U.S. Navy Sailor, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 1, observes the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Cincinnati (LCS 20) transit from an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4, while conducting operations in the Pacific Ocean, June 11, 2026. EODMU-1, a subordinate command of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 1, operates as part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force, providing skilled, capable, and deployable maritime EOD and Navy Diver forces around the globe to support a range of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 23:31
    Photo ID: 9813294
    VIRIN: 260611-N-VX022-1150
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 9.78 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, EOD Technicians Conduct Helocast Operations During Mine Countermeasures Training [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    EOD Technicians Conduct Helocast Operations During Mine Countermeasures Training
    EOD Technicians Conduct Helocast Operations During Mine Countermeasures Training
    EOD Technicians Conduct Helocast Operations During Mine Countermeasures Training
    EOD Technicians Conduct Helocast Operations During Mine Countermeasures Training
    EOD Technicians Conduct Helocast Operations During Mine Countermeasures Training
    EOD Technicians Conduct Helocast Operations During Mine Countermeasures Training
    EOD Technicians Conduct Helocast Operations During Mine Countermeasures Training
    EOD Technicians Conduct Helocast Operations During Mine Countermeasures Training
    EOD Technicians Conduct Helocast Operations During Mine Countermeasures Training
    EOD Technicians Conduct Helocast Operations During Mine Countermeasures Training
    EOD Technicians Conduct Helocast Operations During Mine Countermeasures Training
    EOD Technicians Conduct Helocast Operations During Mine Countermeasures Training
    EOD Technicians Conduct Helocast Operations During Mine Countermeasures Training
    EOD Technicians Conduct Helocast Operations During Mine Countermeasures Training
    EOD Technicians Conduct Helocast Operations During Mine Countermeasures Training
    EOD Technicians Conduct Helocast Operations During Mine Countermeasures Training
    EOD Technicians Conduct Helocast Operations During Mine Countermeasures Training

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    HELOCAST
    EODMU-1
    FMR
    EODGRU-1
    EOD

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