EOD Technicians Conduct Helocast Operations During Mine Countermeasures Training

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A U.S. Navy Sailor, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 1, removes his fins after being hoisted into an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4, during expeditionary mine countermeasures training in the Pacific Ocean, June 11, 2026. EODMU-1, a subordinate command of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 1, operates as part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force, providing skilled, capable, and deployable maritime EOD and Navy Diver forces around the globe to support a range of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)