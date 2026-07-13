EOD Technicians Conduct Helocast Operations During Mine Countermeasures Training

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The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Cincinnati (LCS 20) transits in the Pacific Ocean while conducting operations with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 1 on June 11, 2026. EODMU-1, a subordinate command of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 1, operates as part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force, providing skilled, capable, and deployable maritime EOD and Navy Diver forces around the globe to support a range of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)