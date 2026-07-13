La. Guard supports St. Tammany Parish coastal restoration with Christmas tree drop

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A UH-60 Black Hawk assigned to the Louisiana National Guard's 1st Assault Battalion, 244th Aviation Regiment sits on the flight line before supporting a Christmas tree drop near Madisonville, Louisiana, July 8, 2026. The mission provided realistic external-load training for flight crews while supporting a coastal restoration effort coordinated by St. Tammany Parish Government.