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    La. Guard supports St. Tammany Parish coastal restoration with Christmas tree drop [Image 6 of 6]

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    La. Guard supports St. Tammany Parish coastal restoration with Christmas tree drop

    MADISONVILLE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2026

    Photo by Capt. Peter Drasutis 

    Louisiana National Guard

    A UH-60 Black Hawk assigned to the Louisiana National Guard's 1st Assault Battalion, 244th Aviation Regiment sits on the flight line before supporting a Christmas tree drop near Madisonville, Louisiana, July 8, 2026. The mission provided realistic external-load training for flight crews while supporting a coastal restoration effort coordinated by St. Tammany Parish Government.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 17:13
    Photo ID: 9812887
    VIRIN: 260708-Z-VP503-1031
    Resolution: 640x427
    Size: 105.99 KB
    Location: MADISONVILLE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, La. Guard supports St. Tammany Parish coastal restoration with Christmas tree drop [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Peter Drasutis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    La. Guard supports St. Tammany Parish coastal restoration with Christmas tree drop
    La. Guard supports St. Tammany Parish coastal restoration with Christmas tree drop
    La. Guard supports St. Tammany Parish coastal restoration with Christmas tree drop
    La. Guard supports St. Tammany Parish coastal restoration with Christmas tree drop
    La. Guard supports St. Tammany Parish coastal restoration with Christmas tree drop
    La. Guard supports St. Tammany Parish coastal restoration with Christmas tree drop

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