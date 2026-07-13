A UH-60 Black Hawk assigned to the Louisiana National Guard's 1st Assault Battalion, 244th Aviation Regiment sits on the flight line before supporting a Christmas tree drop near Madisonville, Louisiana, July 8, 2026. The mission provided realistic external-load training for flight crews while supporting a coastal restoration effort coordinated by St. Tammany Parish Government.
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 17:13
|Photo ID:
|9812887
|VIRIN:
|260708-Z-VP503-1031
|Resolution:
|640x427
|Size:
|105.99 KB
|Location:
|MADISONVILLE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, La. Guard supports St. Tammany Parish coastal restoration with Christmas tree drop [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Peter Drasutis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
La. Guard supports St. Tammany Parish coastal restoration with Christmas tree drop
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