La. Guard supports St. Tammany Parish coastal restoration with Christmas tree drop

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A Coastal Environments Inc. fan boat crew maneuvers through the marsh after Christmas tree bundles were delivered by Louisiana National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters near Madisonville, Louisiana, July 8, 2026. Following the aerial delivery, Coastal Environments personnel used fan boats to position the tree bundles at predetermined restoration sites identified by environmental specialists.