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    La. Guard supports St. Tammany Parish coastal restoration with Christmas tree drop [Image 4 of 6]

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    La. Guard supports St. Tammany Parish coastal restoration with Christmas tree drop

    MADISONVILLE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2026

    Photo by Capt. Peter Drasutis 

    Louisiana National Guard

    A Coastal Environments Inc. fan boat crew maneuvers through the marsh after Christmas tree bundles were delivered by Louisiana National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters near Madisonville, Louisiana, July 8, 2026. Following the aerial delivery, Coastal Environments personnel used fan boats to position the tree bundles at predetermined restoration sites identified by environmental specialists.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 17:13
    Photo ID: 9812878
    VIRIN: 260708-Z-VP503-1029
    Resolution: 640x427
    Size: 99.44 KB
    Location: MADISONVILLE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, La. Guard supports St. Tammany Parish coastal restoration with Christmas tree drop [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Peter Drasutis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    La. Guard supports St. Tammany Parish coastal restoration with Christmas tree drop
    La. Guard supports St. Tammany Parish coastal restoration with Christmas tree drop
    La. Guard supports St. Tammany Parish coastal restoration with Christmas tree drop
    La. Guard supports St. Tammany Parish coastal restoration with Christmas tree drop
    La. Guard supports St. Tammany Parish coastal restoration with Christmas tree drop
    La. Guard supports St. Tammany Parish coastal restoration with Christmas tree drop

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