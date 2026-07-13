A Coastal Environments Inc. fan boat crew maneuvers through the marsh after Christmas tree bundles were delivered by Louisiana National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters near Madisonville, Louisiana, July 8, 2026. Following the aerial delivery, Coastal Environments personnel used fan boats to position the tree bundles at predetermined restoration sites identified by environmental specialists.
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 17:13
|Photo ID:
|9812878
|VIRIN:
|260708-Z-VP503-1029
|Resolution:
|640x427
|Size:
|99.44 KB
|Location:
|MADISONVILLE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, La. Guard supports St. Tammany Parish coastal restoration with Christmas tree drop [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Peter Drasutis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
La. Guard supports St. Tammany Parish coastal restoration with Christmas tree drop
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