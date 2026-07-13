La. Guard supports St. Tammany Parish coastal restoration with Christmas tree drop

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Bundles of donated Christmas trees rest in shallow marsh along the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain near Madisonville, Louisiana, July 8, 2026. The trees will trap sediment, reduce shoreline erosion and encourage the growth of native marsh vegetation as part of a coastal restoration effort supported by the Louisiana National Guard, St. Tammany Parish Government and Coastal Environments Inc.