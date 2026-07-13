Rear Adm. T.J. Zerr speaks to San Diego Sailor of the Year Finalists

SAN DIEGO (April. 14, 2026) – Rear Adm. T. J. Zerr, commander, Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC), speaks to San Diego Sailor of the Year finalists at the San Diego Zoo. SMWDC increases the lethality and tactical proficiency of the Surface Force across all domains.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 15:37
|Photo ID:
|9812599
|VIRIN:
|260414-D-N2432-9765
|Resolution:
|1581x1600
|Size:
|805.83 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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