Rear Adm. T.J. Zerr speaks to San Diego Sailor of the Year Finalists

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SAN DIEGO (April. 14, 2026) – Rear Adm. T. J. Zerr, commander, Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC), speaks to San Diego Sailor of the Year finalists at the San Diego Zoo. SMWDC increases the lethality and tactical proficiency of the Surface Force across all domains.