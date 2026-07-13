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    Rear Adm. Zerr visits SMWDC Fleet Training Atlantic Division [Image 10 of 22]

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    Rear Adm. Zerr visits SMWDC Fleet Training Atlantic Division

    UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC)

    SAN DIEGO (May. 14, 2026) – Rear Adm. T. J. Zerr, commander, Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC), speaks to service members and civilians assigned to SMWDC Fleet Training-Atlantic division. SMWDC increases the lethality and tactical proficiency of the Surface Force across all domains.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 15:37
    Photo ID: 9812593
    VIRIN: 260514-D-N2432-8539
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Rear Adm. Zerr visits SMWDC Fleet Training Atlantic Division [Image 22 of 22], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Rear Adm. T.J. Zerr visits Mariner Skills Training Center-Atlantic
    Rear Adm. T.J. Zerr speaks to Waterfront Leadership aboard USS Stout (DDG 55)
    Rear Adm. T.J. Zerr visits Mariner Skills Training Center-Atlantic
    Rear Adm. Zerr visits SMWDC Fleet Training Atlantic Division
    Rear Adm. Zerr visits SMWDC Fleet Training Atlantic Division
    Rear Adm. T.J. Zerr speaks to Waterfront Leadership aboard USS Stout (DDG 55)
    Rear Adm. T.J. Zerr visits Mariner Skills Training Center-Atlantic
    Rear Adm. T.J. Zerr presents IS2 Amaya Yuille with the Junior Sailor of the Year Award
    Rear Adm. T.J. Zerr presents IS2 Amaya Yuille with the Junior Sailor of the Year Award
    SMWDC MCMTD All Hands Call
    SMWDC MCMTD All Hands Call
    Rear Adm. T.J. Zerr presents IS2 Amaya Yuille with the Junior Sailor of the Year Award
    SMWDC MCMTD All Hands Call
    Rear Adm. T.J. Zerr Speaks to Midshipmen
    Rear Adm. T.J. Zerr Speaks to Midshipmen
    Rear Adm. T.J. Zerr Speaks to Midshipmen
    Rear Adm. T.J. Zerr speaks to Midshipmen

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