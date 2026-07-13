Rear Adm. Zerr visits SMWDC Fleet Training Atlantic Division

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SAN DIEGO (May. 14, 2026) – Rear Adm. T. J. Zerr, commander, Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC), speaks to service members and civilians assigned to SMWDC Fleet Training-Atlantic division. SMWDC increases the lethality and tactical proficiency of the Surface Force across all domains.