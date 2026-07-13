4th Battalion, 3rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment conducts M17 pistol qualification

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U.S. Army Capt. Zachery Ellis, assigned to 4th Battalion, 3rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, prepares to fire an M17 pistol while another Soldier serves as a safety during a pistol qualification range at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, July 14, 2026. Weapons qualification reinforces marksmanship fundamentals and ensures Soldiers maintain proficiency with their assigned weapon systems. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Madison Shelley)