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    4th Battalion, 3rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment conducts M17 pistol qualification [Image 4 of 4]

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    4th Battalion, 3rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment conducts M17 pistol qualification

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2026

    Photo by Capt. Madison Fuentes 

    31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Capt. Zachery Ellis assigned to 4th Battalion, 3rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment fires an M17 pistol while another soldier serves as a safety during a pistol qualification range at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, July 14, 2026. The qualification evaluates soldiers' proficiency with the M17 pistol to ensure combat readiness.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 11:44
    Photo ID: 9811908
    VIRIN: 260714-A-EK556-7232
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.09 MB
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 4th Battalion, 3rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment conducts M17 pistol qualification [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Madison Fuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    4th Battalion, 3rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment conducts M17 pistol qualification
    4th Battalion, 3rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment conducts M17 pistol qualification
    4th Battalion, 3rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment conducts M17 pistol qualification
    4th Battalion, 3rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment conducts M17 pistol qualification

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