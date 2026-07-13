4th Battalion, 3rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment conducts M17 pistol qualification

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Zachery Ellis assigned to 4th Battalion, 3rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment fires an M17 pistol while another soldier serves as a safety during a pistol qualification range at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, July 14, 2026. The qualification evaluates soldiers' proficiency with the M17 pistol to ensure combat readiness.