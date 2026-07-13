4th Battalion, 3rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment conducts M17 pistol qualification

U.S. Army Capt. Zachery Ellis assigned to 4th Battalion, 3rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment fires an M17 pistol during a pistol qualification range at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, July 14, 2026. The qualification evaluates soldiers' proficiency with the M17 pistol to ensure combat readiness.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 11:44
|Photo ID:
|9811904
|VIRIN:
|260714-A-EK556-4284
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.04 MB
|Location:
|LAWTON, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
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