Fair winds and following seas to Capt. Epperly after 29 years of service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(260710-N-IX644-1706) WASHINGTON, D.C. U.S. Navy Capt. Michael Epperly, Director, Force Medical Readiness, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED), hugs his family after his retirement ceremony at the National Museum of the United States Navy, July 10, 2026. Epperly, a native of Alexandria, Virginia, served 29 years in the U.S. Navy Medical Corps as a pediatrician. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)