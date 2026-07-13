(260710-N-IX644-1682) WASHINGTON, D.C. U.S. Navy Capt. Michael Epperly, Director, Force Medical Readiness, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED), and his wife, Alexis, are piped ashore during his retirement ceremony at the National Museum of the United States Navy, July 10, 2026. Epperly, a native of Alexandria, Virginia, served 29 years in the U.S. Navy Medical Corps as a pediatrician. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 11:30
|Photo ID:
|9811886
|VIRIN:
|260710-N-IX644-1682
|Resolution:
|3529x4940
|Size:
|4.55 MB
|Location:
|NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fair winds and following seas to Capt. Epperly after 29 years of service [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Sasha Ambrose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.