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    Fair winds and following seas to Capt. Epperly after 29 years of service [Image 9 of 10]

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    Fair winds and following seas to Capt. Epperly after 29 years of service

    NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    (260710-N-IX644-1682) WASHINGTON, D.C. U.S. Navy Capt. Michael Epperly, Director, Force Medical Readiness, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED), and his wife, Alexis, are piped ashore during his retirement ceremony at the National Museum of the United States Navy, July 10, 2026. Epperly, a native of Alexandria, Virginia, served 29 years in the U.S. Navy Medical Corps as a pediatrician. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 11:30
    Photo ID: 9811886
    VIRIN: 260710-N-IX644-1682
    Resolution: 3529x4940
    Size: 4.55 MB
    Location: NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fair winds and following seas to Capt. Epperly after 29 years of service [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Sasha Ambrose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fair winds and following seas to Capt. Epperly after 29 years of service
    Fair winds and following seas to Capt. Epperly after 29 years of service
    Fair winds and following seas to Capt. Epperly after 29 years of service
    Fair winds and following seas to Capt. Epperly after 29 years of service
    Fair winds and following seas to Capt. Epperly after 29 years of service
    Fair winds and following seas to Capt. Epperly after 29 years of service
    Fair winds and following seas to Capt. Epperly after 29 years of service
    Fair winds and following seas to Capt. Epperly after 29 years of service
    Fair winds and following seas to Capt. Epperly after 29 years of service
    Fair winds and following seas to Capt. Epperly after 29 years of service

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    retirement ceremony
    Navy Medicine
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