Fair winds and following seas to Capt. Epperly after 29 years of service

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(260710-N-IX644-1245) WASHINGTON, D.C. U.S. Navy Capt. Michael Epperly, Director, Force Medical Readiness, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED), presents a letter of appreciation to his wife, Alexis, during his retirement ceremony at the National Museum of the United States Navy, July 10, 2026. Epperly, a native of Alexandria, Virginia, served 29 years in the U.S. Navy Medical Corps as a pediatrician. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)