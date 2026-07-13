(260710-N-IX644-1245) WASHINGTON, D.C. U.S. Navy Capt. Michael Epperly, Director, Force Medical Readiness, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED), presents a letter of appreciation to his wife, Alexis, during his retirement ceremony at the National Museum of the United States Navy, July 10, 2026. Epperly, a native of Alexandria, Virginia, served 29 years in the U.S. Navy Medical Corps as a pediatrician. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 11:30
|Photo ID:
|9811888
|VIRIN:
|260710-N-IX644-1245
|Resolution:
|3283x3283
|Size:
|3.56 MB
|Location:
|NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fair winds and following seas to Capt. Epperly after 29 years of service [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Sasha Ambrose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.