Souda Bay USO Supports USS Gonzalez (DDG 66)

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NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 9, 2026) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), pick out notecards during an event hosted by the Souda Bay USO pierside at the NATO Marathi Pier Complex, July 9, 2026. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Najwa Ziadi)