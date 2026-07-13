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    Souda Bay USO Supports USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) [Image 2 of 7]

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    Souda Bay USO Supports USS Gonzalez (DDG 66)

    GREECE

    07.08.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Najwa Ziadi 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 9, 2026) Cmdr. Alexander Smith, executive officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), left, and Master Chief Air Traffic Controller Ayanna Gregg, Gonzalez’s command master chief, right, pick out notecards during an event hosted by the Souda Bay USO pierside at the NATO Marathi Pier Complex, July 9, 2026. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Najwa Ziadi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 07:20
    Photo ID: 9811501
    VIRIN: 260709-N-XB532-1023
    Resolution: 7073x4715
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Souda Bay USO Supports USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Najwa Ziadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Souda Bay USO Supports USS Gonzalez (DDG 66)
    Souda Bay USO Supports USS Gonzalez (DDG 66)
    Souda Bay USO Supports USS Gonzalez (DDG 66)
    Souda Bay USO Supports USS Gonzalez (DDG 66)
    Souda Bay USO Supports USS Gonzalez (DDG 66)
    Souda Bay USO Supports USS Gonzalez (DDG 66)
    Souda Bay USO Supports USS Gonzalez (DDG 66)

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    Naval Support Activity Souda Bay
    USS Gonzalez
    DDG-66
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)
    USO
    U.S. Navy

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