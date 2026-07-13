Souda Bay USO Supports USS Gonzalez (DDG 66)

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NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 9, 2026) Lisa Vanatta, a Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay USO volunteer, right, serves breakfast to Cmdr. Alexander Smith, executive officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), center, and Master Chief Air Traffic Controller Ayanna Gregg, Gonzalez’s command master chief, left, pierside at the NATO Marathi Pier Complex, July 9, 2026. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Najwa Ziadi)