Marines Engage with Coaches during Marine Corps Junior Nationals Tournament

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U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. August Rohmeyer, right, a budget operations officer with Marine Forces Special Operations, participates in an interview during the U.S. Marine Corps Junior Nationals tournament in Fargo, N.D., July 14, 2026. This year marks the historic 10th anniversary of the partnership between the U.S. Marine Corps and USA Wrestling. Through this collaboration, the Marine Corps actively engages with coaches, athletes, and community leaders nationwide. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Aidan Hekker)