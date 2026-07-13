Marines Engage with Coaches during Marine Corps Junior Nationals Tournament

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Marines engage with coaches in the Marine Corps Coaches Lounge during the U.S. Marine Corps Junior Nationals tournament in Fargo, N.D., July 14, 2026. This year marks the historic 10th anniversary of the partnership between the U.S. Marine Corps and USA Wrestling. Through this collaboration, the Marine Corps actively engages with coaches, athletes, and community leaders nationwide. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Aidan Hekker)