U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Adam Plambeck, left, a motor transportation maintenance chief with Marine Wing Support Squadron 471, engages with coaches during the U.S. Marine Corps Junior Nationals tournament in Fargo, N.D., July 14, 2026. This year marks the historic 10th anniversary of the partnership between the U.S. Marine Corps and USA Wrestling. Through this collaboration, the Marine Corps actively engages with coaches, athletes, and community leaders nationwide. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Aidan Hekker)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 21:22
|Photo ID:
|9811049
|VIRIN:
|260714-M-HP224-1023
|Resolution:
|7651x5103
|Size:
|10.16 MB
|Location:
|FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marines Engage with Coaches during Marine Corps Junior Nationals Tournament [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.