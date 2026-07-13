Marines Engage with Coaches during Marine Corps Junior Nationals Tournament

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Adam Plambeck, left, a motor transportation maintenance chief with Marine Wing Support Squadron 471, engages with coaches during the U.S. Marine Corps Junior Nationals tournament in Fargo, N.D., July 14, 2026. This year marks the historic 10th anniversary of the partnership between the U.S. Marine Corps and USA Wrestling. Through this collaboration, the Marine Corps actively engages with coaches, athletes, and community leaders nationwide. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Aidan Hekker)