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    Marines Engage with Coaches during Marine Corps Junior Nationals Tournament [Image 3 of 4]

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    Marines Engage with Coaches during Marine Corps Junior Nationals Tournament

    FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Aidan Hekker 

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command           

    U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Adam Plambeck, left, a motor transportation maintenance chief with Marine Wing Support Squadron 471, engages with coaches during the U.S. Marine Corps Junior Nationals tournament in Fargo, N.D., July 14, 2026. This year marks the historic 10th anniversary of the partnership between the U.S. Marine Corps and USA Wrestling. Through this collaboration, the Marine Corps actively engages with coaches, athletes, and community leaders nationwide. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Aidan Hekker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 21:22
    Photo ID: 9811049
    VIRIN: 260714-M-HP224-1023
    Resolution: 7651x5103
    Size: 10.16 MB
    Location: FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Marines Engage with Coaches during Marine Corps Junior Nationals Tournament [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Marines Engage with Coaches during Marine Corps Junior Nationals Tournament
    Marines Engage with Coaches during Marine Corps Junior Nationals Tournament
    Marines Engage with Coaches during Marine Corps Junior Nationals Tournament
    Marines Engage with Coaches during Marine Corps Junior Nationals Tournament

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    MCRC
    USAW
    Wrestling
    Partnership
    Coaches
    Battles Won Award

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