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    Coast Guard, Marine Corps and Boston Business Leaders Hold Roundtable [Image 4 of 4]

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    Coast Guard, Marine Corps and Boston Business Leaders Hold Roundtable

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elyssa Cohen 

    U.S. Coast Guard Northeast     

    U.S. Coast Guard Capt. John M. McTamney, senior Coast Guard advisor at the U.S. Naval War College; James E. Rooney, president and CEO of the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce; and U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Raymond L. Adams, commanding general of the 4th Marine Division, participate in the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce Roundtable Discussion in Boston, Massachusetts, July 14, 2026. Sea service, business and civic leaders discussed New England’s maritime community, workforce development, veteran talent pathways, maritime security and opportunities for continued regional collaboration during Sail Boston 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 21:10
    Photo ID: 9811040
    VIRIN: 260714-G-TY476-1081
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.62 MB
    Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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    Coast Guard, Marine Corps and Boston Business Leaders Hold Roundtable
    Coast Guard, Marine Corps and Boston Business Leaders Hold Roundtable
    Coast Guard, Marine Corps and Boston Business Leaders Hold Roundtable
    Coast Guard, Marine Corps and Boston Business Leaders Hold Roundtable

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    U.S. Coast Guard
    Sail Boston 2026
    Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce
    James E. Rooney
    John M. McTamney
    Raymond L. Adams

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