Coast Guard, Marine Corps and Boston Business Leaders Hold Roundtable

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U.S. Coast Guard Capt. John M. McTamney, senior Coast Guard advisor at the U.S. Naval War College; James E. Rooney, president and CEO of the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce; and U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Raymond L. Adams, commanding general of the 4th Marine Division, participate in the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce Roundtable Discussion in Boston, Massachusetts, July 14, 2026. Sea service, business and civic leaders discussed New England’s maritime community, workforce development, veteran talent pathways, maritime security and opportunities for continued regional collaboration during Sail Boston 2026.