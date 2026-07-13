Coast Guard, Marine Corps and Boston Business Leaders Hold Roundtable

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U.S. Coast Guard Capt. John M. McTamney, senior Coast Guard advisor at the U.S. Naval War College, speaks alongside U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Raymond L. Adams, commanding general of the 4th Marine Division, and James E. Rooney, president and CEO of the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce, during the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce Roundtable Discussion in Boston, Massachusetts, July 14, 2026. McTamney represented the Coast Guard during a discussion about maritime security, workforce development, veteran talent pathways and collaboration between the sea services and New England’s business community.