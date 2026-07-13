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    Coast Guard, Marine Corps and Boston Business Leaders Hold Roundtable [Image 3 of 4]

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    Coast Guard, Marine Corps and Boston Business Leaders Hold Roundtable

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elyssa Cohen 

    U.S. Coast Guard Northeast     

    U.S. Coast Guard Capt. John M. McTamney, senior Coast Guard advisor at the U.S. Naval War College, speaks alongside U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Raymond L. Adams, commanding general of the 4th Marine Division, and James E. Rooney, president and CEO of the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce, during the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce Roundtable Discussion in Boston, Massachusetts, July 14, 2026. McTamney represented the Coast Guard during a discussion about maritime security, workforce development, veteran talent pathways and collaboration between the sea services and New England’s business community.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 21:10
    Photo ID: 9811039
    VIRIN: 260714-G-TY476-1080
    Resolution: 5915x3943
    Size: 6.01 MB
    Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

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    Coast Guard, Marine Corps and Boston Business Leaders Hold Roundtable
    Coast Guard, Marine Corps and Boston Business Leaders Hold Roundtable
    Coast Guard, Marine Corps and Boston Business Leaders Hold Roundtable
    Coast Guard, Marine Corps and Boston Business Leaders Hold Roundtable

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    U.S. Coast Guard
    Sail Boston 2026
    Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce
    James E. Rooney
    John M. McTamney
    Raymond L. Adams

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