Coast Guard, Marine Corps and Boston Business Leaders Hold Roundtable

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Raymond L. Adams, commanding general of the 4th Marine Division, speaks alongside James E. Rooney, president and CEO of the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce, and U.S. Coast Guard Capt. John M. McTamney, senior Coast Guard advisor at the U.S. Naval War College, during the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce Roundtable Discussion in Boston, Massachusetts, July 14, 2026. The leaders discussed the sea services’ presence in New England, workforce development, veteran talent pathways, maritime security and opportunities for collaboration with regional business and civic leaders.