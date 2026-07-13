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    Coast Guard, Marine Corps and Boston Business Leaders Hold Roundtable [Image 2 of 4]

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    Coast Guard, Marine Corps and Boston Business Leaders Hold Roundtable

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elyssa Cohen 

    U.S. Coast Guard Northeast     

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Raymond L. Adams, commanding general of the 4th Marine Division, speaks alongside James E. Rooney, president and CEO of the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce, and U.S. Coast Guard Capt. John M. McTamney, senior Coast Guard advisor at the U.S. Naval War College, during the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce Roundtable Discussion in Boston, Massachusetts, July 14, 2026. The leaders discussed the sea services’ presence in New England, workforce development, veteran talent pathways, maritime security and opportunities for collaboration with regional business and civic leaders.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 21:10
    Photo ID: 9811038
    VIRIN: 260714-G-TY476-1077
    Resolution: 5858x3905
    Size: 7.24 MB
    Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 0

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    Coast Guard, Marine Corps and Boston Business Leaders Hold Roundtable
    Coast Guard, Marine Corps and Boston Business Leaders Hold Roundtable
    Coast Guard, Marine Corps and Boston Business Leaders Hold Roundtable
    Coast Guard, Marine Corps and Boston Business Leaders Hold Roundtable

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    4th Marine Division
    Sail Boston 2026
    Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce
    James E. Rooney
    John M. McTamney
    Raymond L. Adams

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