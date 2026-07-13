U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class David Child, from Houston, assigned to Air Department aboard Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), prepares a deadload sled for deadload testing on the flight deck, June 26, 2026. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jayden Howard.)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 21:08
|Photo ID:
|9811035
|VIRIN:
|260625-N-TI508-1097
|Resolution:
|5529x3686
|Size:
|3.7 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
|Hometown:
|HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, John F. Kennedy Conducts Deadload Testing [Image 6 of 6], by SN Jayden Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.