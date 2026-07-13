John F. Kennedy Conducts Deadload Testing

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U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class David Child, from Houston, assigned to Air Department aboard Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), prepares a deadload sled for deadload testing on the flight deck, June 26, 2026. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jayden Howard.)