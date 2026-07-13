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    John F. Kennedy Conducts Deadload Testing [Image 1 of 6]

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    John F. Kennedy Conducts Deadload Testing

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Photo by Seaman Jayden Howard 

    PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

    U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class Cameron Stroup, from Chesapeake, Virginia, assigned to Air Department aboard Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), signals to launch a deadload sled using the electromagnetic aircraft launch system (EMALS) during deadload testing on the flight deck, June 26, 2026. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jayden Howard.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 21:08
    Photo ID: 9811030
    VIRIN: 260625-N-TI508-1065
    Resolution: 5056x3371
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, John F. Kennedy Conducts Deadload Testing [Image 6 of 6], by SN Jayden Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    John F. Kennedy Conducts Deadload Testing
    John F. Kennedy Conducts Deadload Testing

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    EMALS
    PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)
    Ford Class Aircraft Carrier

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