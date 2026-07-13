A deadload sled is launched from the flight deck of Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) using the ship’s electromagnetic aircraft launch system (EMALS) during deadload testing, June 26, 2026. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jayden Howard.)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 21:08
|Photo ID:
|9811031
|VIRIN:
|260625-N-TI508-1067
|Resolution:
|4316x2877
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, John F. Kennedy Conducts Deadload Testing [Image 6 of 6], by SN Jayden Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.