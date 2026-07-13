Reservists Sharpen Strategic Edge at National Capital Region Training Assembly

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John P. Healy, chief of the Air Force Reserve and commander of the Air Force Reserve Command, presents opening remarks on the second day of the National Capital Region Reserve Training Assembly in Washington D.C., June 30, 2026. During his speech Healy discussed strategic priorities and initiatives for the Air Force Reserve. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 15:01
|Photo ID:
|9810288
|VIRIN:
|260630-F-F3641-5924
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|733.31 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
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