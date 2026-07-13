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    Reservists Sharpen Strategic Edge at National Capital Region Training Assembly [Image 3 of 3]

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    Reservists Sharpen Strategic Edge at National Capital Region Training Assembly

    UNITED STATES

    06.30.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John P. Healy, chief of the Air Force Reserve and commander of the Air Force Reserve Command, presents opening remarks on the second day of the National Capital Region Reserve Training Assembly in Washington D.C., June 30, 2026. During his speech Healy discussed strategic priorities and initiatives for the Air Force Reserve. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 15:01
    Photo ID: 9810288
    VIRIN: 260630-F-F3641-5924
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 733.31 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    Reservists Sharpen Strategic Edge at National Capital Region Training Assembly

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