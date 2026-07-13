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    Reservists Sharpen Strategic Edge at National Capital Region Training Assembly [Image 1 of 3]

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    Reservists Sharpen Strategic Edge at National Capital Region Training Assembly

    UNITED STATES

    06.29.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    U.S. Airmen from across the Air Force Reserve listen to presentations from industry and government subject matter experts during the National Capital Region Reserve Training Assembly in Washington D.C., June 29 to 30, 2026. The NCR RTA event focused on the future and priorities of the Air Force Reserve, while providing attendees insight into national security objectives. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 15:01
    Photo ID: 9810280
    VIRIN: 260629-F-F3641-5597
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 788.54 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    Reservists Sharpen Strategic Edge at National Capital Region Training Assembly

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    AFRC
    Reserve advantage
    RCGS
    NCR RTA

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