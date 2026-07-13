Reservists Sharpen Strategic Edge at National Capital Region Training Assembly

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U.S. Airmen from across the Air Force Reserve listen to presentations from industry and government subject matter experts during the National Capital Region Reserve Training Assembly in Washington D.C., June 29 to 30, 2026. The NCR RTA event focused on the future and priorities of the Air Force Reserve, while providing attendees insight into national security objectives. (Courtesy Photo)