Reservists Sharpen Strategic Edge at National Capital Region Training Assembly

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka, former deputy commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks on a panel during the National Capital Region Reserve Training Assembly in Washington D.C., June 29, 2026. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 15:01
|Photo ID:
|9810283
|VIRIN:
|260629-F-F3641-5700
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|626.05 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
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