U.S. Navy Chief Damage Controlman David Morales, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53), left, mentors Sailors about external roves during a chemical, biological, and radiological (CBR) training exercise in the western Pacific Ocean, July 8, 2026. John Paul Jones forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operate with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Caleb Kissner)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2026 21:22
|Photo ID:
|9806961
|VIRIN:
|260708-N-VC040-1287
|Resolution:
|5127x3418
|Size:
|4.12 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) conducts routine operations while deployed [Image 6 of 6], by SN Caleb Kissner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.