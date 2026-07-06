U.S. Navy Chief Intelligence Specialist James Taylor, left, assists Seaman Celio Valeriano-Reis, both assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53), with donning personal protective equipment (PPE) during a chemical, biological, and radiological (CBR) training exercise in the western Pacific Ocean, July 8, 2026. John Paul Jones forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operate with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Caleb Kissner)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2026 21:22
|Photo ID:
|9806958
|VIRIN:
|260708-N-VC040-1144
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|7.3 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) conducts routine operations while deployed [Image 6 of 6], by SN Caleb Kissner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.