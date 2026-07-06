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    USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) holds promotion ceremony while deployed [Image 1 of 6]

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    USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) holds promotion ceremony while deployed

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.07.2026

    Photo by Seaman Caleb Kissner 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    U.S. Navy Ensign Abigail Knippel, right, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53), takes the Oath of Office during a promotion ceremony on the aft missile deck in the western Pacific Ocean, July 8, 2026. John Paul Jones forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operate with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Caleb Kissner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.12.2026 21:22
    Photo ID: 9806953
    VIRIN: 260708-N-VC040-1023
    Resolution: 5984x3989
    Size: 4.55 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) holds promotion ceremony while deployed [Image 6 of 6], by SN Caleb Kissner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) holds promotion ceremony while deployed
    USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) holds promotion ceremony while deployed
    USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) conducts routine operations while deployed
    USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) conducts routine operations while deployed
    USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) conducts routine operations while deployed
    USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) conducts routine operations while deployed

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    #USNavy
    #DESRON15
    #ForgedByTheSea
    #USPacificFleet
    #Freedom250

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