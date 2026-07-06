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    Lt. Col. Wagner receives award [Image 1 of 3]

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    Lt. Col. Wagner receives award

    CAMP CARROLL, SOUTH KOREA

    07.01.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Col. Deon Maxwell, left, commander of U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command, presents Lt. Col. Nathan T. Wagner with the Army Meritorious Service Medal for his leadership as commander of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea prior to a change of command ceremony July 1 at Camp Carroll, Republic of Korea. Wagner's next assignment is at AMLC headquarters as its next chief of staff. (U.S. Army photo by Ayeong Jang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.09.2026 09:09
    Photo ID: 9801166
    VIRIN: 260701-A-A4458-1001
    Resolution: 1089x816
    Size: 346.75 KB
    Location: CAMP CARROLL, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    GALLERY

    Lt. Col. Wagner receives award
    Lt. Col. Fair takes command
    Passing the colors

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    TAGS

    Army Meritorious Service Medal
    AMLC
    USAMMC-K
    Lt. Col. Nathan Wagner
    leadership
    change of command

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