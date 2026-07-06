Lt. Col. Wagner receives award

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Col. Deon Maxwell, left, commander of U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command, presents Lt. Col. Nathan T. Wagner with the Army Meritorious Service Medal for his leadership as commander of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea prior to a change of command ceremony July 1 at Camp Carroll, Republic of Korea. Wagner's next assignment is at AMLC headquarters as its next chief of staff. (U.S. Army photo by Ayeong Jang)