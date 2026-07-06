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    Passing the colors [Image 3 of 3]

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    Passing the colors

    CAMP CARROLL, SOUTH KOREA

    07.01.2026

    Photo by Kathryn Ellis-Warfield 

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Col. Deon Maxwell, commander of U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command, passes the colors to Lt. Col. Ashley Fair during a U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea change of command ceremony July 1 at Camp Carroll, Republic of Korea. Fair assumed command of the unit from Lt. Col. Nathan Wagner.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.09.2026 09:09
    Photo ID: 9801160
    VIRIN: 260701-A-ON544-1007
    Resolution: 2106x1502
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: CAMP CARROLL, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Passing the colors [Image 3 of 3], by Kathryn Ellis-Warfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lt. Col. Wagner receives award
    Lt. Col. Fair takes command
    Passing the colors

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    TAGS

    CECOM
    AMLC
    USAMMC-K
    TLAMM
    change of command
    Lt. Col Ashley Fair

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