Col. Deon Maxwell, commander of U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command, passes the colors to Lt. Col. Ashley Fair during a U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea change of command ceremony July 1 at Camp Carroll, Republic of Korea. Fair assumed command of the unit from Lt. Col. Nathan Wagner.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2026 09:09
|Photo ID:
|9801160
|VIRIN:
|260701-A-ON544-1007
|Resolution:
|2106x1502
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|CAMP CARROLL, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Passing the colors [Image 3 of 3], by Kathryn Ellis-Warfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAMMC-K transitions leadership with focus on continuity, advancing medical readiness
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