Lt. Col. Fair takes command

Lt. Col. Ashley M. Fair, incoming commander the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea, stands before her new unit at the conclusion of a change of command ceremony July 1 at Camp Carroll, Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Ayeong Jang)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2026 09:09
|Photo ID:
|9801162
|VIRIN:
|260701-A-A4458-1006
|Resolution:
|1410x984
|Size:
|461.98 KB
|Location:
|CAMP CARROLL, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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USAMMC-K transitions leadership with focus on continuity, advancing medical readiness
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