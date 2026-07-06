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    Lt. Col. Fair takes command [Image 2 of 3]

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    Lt. Col. Fair takes command

    CAMP CARROLL, SOUTH KOREA

    07.01.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Lt. Col. Ashley M. Fair, incoming commander the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea, stands before her new unit at the conclusion of a change of command ceremony July 1 at Camp Carroll, Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Ayeong Jang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.09.2026 09:09
    Photo ID: 9801162
    VIRIN: 260701-A-A4458-1006
    Resolution: 1410x984
    Size: 461.98 KB
    Location: CAMP CARROLL, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    Lt. Col. Fair takes command
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    medical logistics
    AMLC
    USAMMC-K
    leadership
    change of command
    Lt. Col. Ashley Fair

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