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    U.S., Royal Thai Navy Conduct Legal Subject Matter Expert Exchange at CARAT Thailand [Image 2 of 3]

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    U.S., Royal Thai Navy Conduct Legal Subject Matter Expert Exchange at CARAT Thailand

    THAILAND

    07.07.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Dakota David 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7

    260708-N-YG157-2006
    SONGKHLA, Thailand - U.S. Navy Cmdr. Ryan Sylvester, a legal liaison from Commander Joint Region Marianas, conducts training for Royal Thai Navy (RTN) legal experts at the 2nd RTN Headquarters in Songkhla, July 8, 2026, during a subject matter expert exchange as part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2026. This year marks the 32nd iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to shared maritime security challenges in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota L. David)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.09.2026 06:16
    Photo ID: 9800957
    VIRIN: 260708-N-YG157-2006
    Resolution: 4918x3685
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S., Royal Thai Navy Conduct Legal Subject Matter Expert Exchange at CARAT Thailand [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Dakota David, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S., Royal Thai Navy Conduct Legal Subject Matter Expert Exchange at CARAT Thailand
    U.S., Royal Thai Navy Conduct Legal Subject Matter Expert Exchange at CARAT Thailand
    U.S., Royal Thai Navy Conduct Legal Subject Matter Expert Exchange at CARAT Thailand

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    legal
    pacom
    desron 7
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