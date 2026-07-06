U.S., Royal Thai Navy Conduct Legal Subject Matter Expert Exchange at CARAT Thailand

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260708-N-YG157-2006

SONGKHLA, Thailand - U.S. Navy Cmdr. Ryan Sylvester, a legal liaison from Commander Joint Region Marianas, conducts training for Royal Thai Navy (RTN) legal experts at the 2nd RTN Headquarters in Songkhla, July 8, 2026, during a subject matter expert exchange as part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2026. This year marks the 32nd iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to shared maritime security challenges in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota L. David)