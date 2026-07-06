U.S., Royal Thai Navy Conduct Legal Subject Matter Expert Exchange at CARAT Thailand

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260708-N-YG157-2001 SONGKHLA, Thailand - Legal experts from the U.S. Navy and Royal Thai Navy (RTN) present legal training and case studies at the 2nd RTN Headquarters in Songkhla, July 8, 2026, during a subject matter expert exchange as part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2026. This year marks the 32nd iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to shared maritime security challenges in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota L. David)