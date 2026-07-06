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    USS Mustin conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Carl Brashear [Image 14 of 15]

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    USS Mustin conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Carl Brashear

    INDIAN OCEAN

    06.14.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Dimal 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    From left, U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Gerardo Cossiolopez, from Nevada, Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Jessica Howard, from Georgia, and Seaman Ayden Tinsley, from Virginia, observe supplies arriving from Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) during a replenishment-at-sea with while underway in the Indian Ocean, June 15, 2026. Mustin is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.09.2026 04:20
    Photo ID: 9800878
    VIRIN: 260615-N-ER894-1551
    Resolution: 2921x3651
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Mustin conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Carl Brashear [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Timothy Dimal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Mustin conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Carl Brashear
    USS Mustin conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Carl Brashear
    USS Mustin conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Carl Brashear
    USS Mustin conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Carl Brashear
    USS Mustin conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Carl Brashear
    USS Mustin conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Carl Brashear
    USS Mustin conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Carl Brashear
    USS Mustin conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Carl Brashear
    USS Mustin conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Carl Brashear
    USS Mustin conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Carl Brashear
    USS Mustin conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Carl Brashear
    USS Mustin conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Carl Brashear
    USS Mustin conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Carl Brashear
    USS Mustin conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Carl Brashear
    USS Mustin conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Carl Brashear

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    TAGS

    desron 15
    Pacific Fleet
    CTF 70
    Indo pacific
    Replenishment at Sea
    7th Fleet

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